Ghanaian lady weeps bitterly over her boyfriend after he dumped her
Ghanaian lady weeps bitterly over her boyfriend after he dumped her

Konongo Broken Heart
It seems broken heart issues have become the other of the day among the youth of today and it’s being dashed around by heart.

Just a few days after Samuel Boakye aka Sammy, the KNUST student received his fair share of heartbreak from his girlfriend, Nana Ama, another broken heart story is fast going viral.

This time around, it’s a lady crying bitterly over her boyfriend who has dumped her and she can’t control herself.

In an audio fast going viral on social media, the giver of the heartbreak is called Kojo and he is a National Fire Service Personnel.

The lady claims Kojo has been told she cheated on him many times in his absence and without confronting her about it, he just dumped her.

But she claims she will die if he leaves her because she loves him too much and all the years they have spent together can’t go to waste. She denied ever cheating on Kojo and accuse people of lying to him.

In tears, she recounted how close she is the guy’s mother and the bond they have built together as a couple as something she should look at and forgive her.

Listen to the girl weep bitterly of the guy below

From what GhPage.com has gathered, they are from Konongo in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. Chaley! Broken heart is not easy oo

