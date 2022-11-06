type here...
Lady inconsolable after her boyfriend of 5yrs dumped her despite having 7 abortions for him

By Kweku Derrick
heartbreak lady in tears
An emotional video of a young Nigerian woman weeping as though she has lost her parents has gone viral and stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Apparently, the beautiful light skin lady is inconsolable not because she’s now an orphan but because her boyfriend of five years ditched her.

The worst part of the breakup is that she got dumped despite all the sacrifices she made for him, including having seven abortions for him.

Although the pain from the heartbreak is excruciating, it appears the inspiration behind her tears was the regret of flashing out her babies for a man who did not want her in the first place.

Watch the heartbreaking video below

Check some reactions that have greeted the video since going rife:

vendorsinlagosng: You people have mind o. To boldly come out with your real face for this type of thing. You don’t have family members that advice you? Shame dey catch me abeg

iamkingturun: How these people de do am, crying & recording !!! What if you don cry record, later you find out say e no record , dem de re-cry again ?

detolacash: Sorry dear…..but why will you let love make you danger ur life for him,before it get to 7 abortion that should have signal you that he’s not into you, if man truly love you no matter d situation he will definitely tell you to keep one of the pregnancy even if he’s not financially stable yet to do wedding but he will do the right things with your family.well who am I , but I felt your pains and pray God almighty console you

mercyluxurythrift: Una no get family members online? Una no de go church or friends were go de disappointed when them see this kind thing were una de post?

taiwosinatra: So bringing to social media will do what actually?

