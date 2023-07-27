type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleLady weeps profusely after boyfriend dumped her and broke-shamed her family (video)
Lifestyle

Lady weeps profusely after boyfriend dumped her and broke-shamed her family (video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady weeps profusely after boyfriend dumped her and broke-shamed her family (video)
- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to advise women against opening up to a man because of love – After suffering a painful heartbreak.

The lady, identified as Somachi, shared a video of herself crying uncontrollably as she revealed that her boyfriend not only broke up with her but shamed her and her mother for being broke.


She expressed her deep hurt and disappointment at her ex-boyfriend for making derogatory remarks about her family like they are worthless.

READ ALSO: Man tragically ends it all under tree he first kissed his girlfriend after a fatal heartbreak

Lady weeps profusely after boyfriend dumped her and broke-shamed her family (video)


According to her, it’s not the end of their relationship that pains her the most, but rather the hurtful insults towards her family.

She captioned the post,

“I’m broken ? I don’t know where to start but my advice to every young lady there don’t open up to a guy because of love?

I’m not crying because I and this guy broke up, actually I’m happy he showed his attitude but am emotionally traumatized, mentally stressed because this guy insulted my mum, also brought us down like I and my family was nothing ?? do you know how it feels to come out from a separated home ?

My mum is my everything. She stood by us, didn’t remarry, she takes loan to take care of us. Yes, its true we don’t have money and we are nobody according to him but something in me knows i will make my mum, the only jewelry I have, reap the fruit of her labor, I have no idea how I can do it but……its well ? I haven’t cried for any man before but this pieces me ????

READ ALSO: Man ends relationship with girlfriend for spending her entire savings on a single wig

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, July 27, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    3.8mph
    100 %
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    79 °
    Mon
    79 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways