Lady weeps profusely after boyfriend dumped her and broke-shamed her family (video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to advise women against opening up to a man because of love – After suffering a painful heartbreak.

The lady, identified as Somachi, shared a video of herself crying uncontrollably as she revealed that her boyfriend not only broke up with her but shamed her and her mother for being broke.



She expressed her deep hurt and disappointment at her ex-boyfriend for making derogatory remarks about her family like they are worthless.

READ ALSO: Man tragically ends it all under tree he first kissed his girlfriend after a fatal heartbreak



According to her, it’s not the end of their relationship that pains her the most, but rather the hurtful insults towards her family.

She captioned the post,

“I’m broken ? I don’t know where to start but my advice to every young lady there don’t open up to a guy because of love?

I’m not crying because I and this guy broke up, actually I’m happy he showed his attitude but am emotionally traumatized, mentally stressed because this guy insulted my mum, also brought us down like I and my family was nothing ?? do you know how it feels to come out from a separated home ?

My mum is my everything. She stood by us, didn’t remarry, she takes loan to take care of us. Yes, its true we don’t have money and we are nobody according to him but something in me knows i will make my mum, the only jewelry I have, reap the fruit of her labor, I have no idea how I can do it but……its well ? I haven’t cried for any man before but this pieces me ????

READ ALSO: Man ends relationship with girlfriend for spending her entire savings on a single wig