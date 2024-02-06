- Advertisement -

Epiphany Asare who was a level 400 student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was laid to rest over the weekend.

In a viral video sighted online, some friends and loved ones joined the family of the 22-year-old to say their final goodbye to her.

The late Epiphany Asare reportedly died due to menstrual cramps an allegation many netizen are finding it hard to believe.

Earlier her boyfriend indicated that she has always been complaining of severe pain whenever it’s her time of the month but she couldn’t survive it last month.

Well, a video from her funeral shows how her loved ones looked sad while saying their final goodbye to her.

Watch the video below:

Some people questioned the family of they conducted an autopsy on her before burying her to ascertain the truth about her death because to say she died of menstrual cramps is just something they can’t take in.