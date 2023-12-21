Lady who braided her hair for Ghc 240 stranded as her boyfriend refuses to pay after earlier promising to pay

- Advertisement -



In a video that is fast circulating on social media, the lady can be seen begging the hairdresser to allow her to go home as she has been at the saloon for over 12 hours.



As reported, the lady’s boyfriend was the one who gave the lady the green light to go and braid her hair at a fee of Ghc 240.



After the lady was done and it was time for payment, the yet-to-be-identified guy refused to answer the lady’s calls.



Social media users mostly ladies who have come across the video have called out the boyfriend for being uncouth.

According to them, he’s very uncivilised hence the lady should immediately break up with him.



Meanwhile, some men on the other hand are applauding the guy for making the ‘stingy men’s association’ proud



@Pjelly – Oh. Shame on you the so-called boyfriend!!!! What kind of embarrassment is this



@Dorothypra – U don’t have the money in hand and u carry urself to the salon



@Qwecypress – Ahiafo? mma ne suatra ne gyimie. Ghc240 for your own hair nso you cannot pay yourself? And where’s her father? SMH

