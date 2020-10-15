- Advertisement -

Readers are aware by now of the trending news between actress and presenter Selly Galley and a social media user identified as a Henewaa Piesie on social media.

For those who might not know the genesis of the story, it all started when Selly posted a picture on ‘No Bra Day’ but her post generated a lot of bashing from some users who had wanted to see her post a picture of herself without earing a bra.

Henewaa happened to be one of the netizens who passed bad comment on the photo but she went the extra mile and called Selly a barren woman.

Her comment got to the bad side of Selly who came back harder and rained curses on Henewaa following her comment.

Henewaa reliazing her mistake tried apologizing to Selly but she shuned her making Henewaa sad and trying all ways possible to make sure she if forgiven by the presenter.

Well yesterday she recorded a video asking for forgiveness and tried contacting people closer to the presenter to try and beg for her forgiveness.

Today being another day, Henewaa is back and this time around she is calling on people who matter to try and beg on her behalf since she is scared of the curses she rained on her.

Watch the video below: