A lady who used to be the first wife to her husband is now the 3rd wife to the same man after some bad advice she allegedly took from some friends and family members.

According to the source, years ago her husband informed her that he was considering going in for a second wife something his wife was against.

Due to her inability to agree to the new position of her husband, she asked for a divorce which her husband gladly granted.

It’s been four years since they have been separated but a new twist has come up and this time the woman has returned to her ex-husband to become his third wife.

The source disclosed that the lady after leaving the marriage tried to move on in life but things didn’t go as she as planned. At that time her husband had moved on and married two women.

It continued that since the man was still in love with her he convinced her for them to get back together for the sake of their two children.

The wife agreed to this and the two of them got back together as Husband and wife but this time around she came in as the third wife.

Read the post below: