Lady who embarked on a one month one week dry fasting finally breaks it (Video)

A Nigerian lady known as Janet who went viral for embarking on a one-month dry fasting has finally broken it after extending it by one week.



Videos which circulated on social media some days ago showed the moment Janet’s coursemates visited her to enquire about her following her extended absence.

Janet had claimed that the Lord had instructed her to undertake the task which had left her looking extremely slim as a result of lack of food and water.

It is gathered that the lady has now completed the task and has extended it by an additional week.

A video which has now surfaced online shows Janet holding a big plate of noodles with a bottle of water breaking her dry fast.

Below are some of the reactions form social media users…



@adams_babawo said: “Breaking fast with noodles ??”

@oladeji_omotayo stated: “Hungry don hammer her ????”

@nnamdijude9 wrote: “We will love to see her gain weight after a month.”

@ify_love commented: “Then when liver and kidney failure begins they will ask the public to donate.



@Luwa – You must think the human body is made of prayers and sand paper”

Watch the video below …

