Lady who has been declared missing for a month now found inside her boyfriend’s room (Video)

A young lady who appears to be in her early 20s and has been declared missing for a month now has been found inside her boyfriend’s room.

As seen in a trending video, the lady’s brothers can be seen manhandling their sister’s boyfriend who had kidnapped her inside his room for over a month.

Despite being caught red-handed, the guy denied kidnapping the young lady inside his room.

He even denied ever dating the lady and insisted that they shared no form of romantic relationship.

Netizens Reactions…

@Omega – Why was she laughing? The family has not told us the Truth..

@the1peprah – The babe too Dey laugh laugh hmm

@_fiifiAgyiri – You no go train your sister well, Nanka by this time, how can a girl of this age fit lef house fr a month,. Ibi now you Dey slap Sombdy, as if she no go go make dem pipe am again, mo dier mo nfa mo gyimie no nsei mo nua nketewa no saaa,. Mmoa.

@lomi_everywhere – Why you dey beat the guy. Me like ano go gree ooo like we go dirty wanna body for there.mmoa…The girl en face sef dey look like she willing came no bro force am.

