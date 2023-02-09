- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian lady has been busted for using ‘Do As I Say’ charm on her boyfriend.

Apparently, the lady went to dump the charm inside a river as instructed by the fetish priest who gave her the charm.

Unfortunately for her, the net of a local fisherman who was fishing in the river she dumped the ‘Do As I Say’ juju inside caught the charm which was kept inside a glass bottle.

The shocked fisherman immediately opened the tightly closed bottle and to his surprise, he saw pictures of the lady and her boyfriend whom she has spiritually tied to herself.

READ ALSO: Hookup Lady runs out of her client’s room almost naked & panting after bouts of lovemaking

Aside from the pictures, there were also some written incantations commanding the young man to do whatever the lady tells him.

Social media users who have come across this video are currently aggressively sharing it until it reaches the guy who was spiritually kept inside the bottle.

They have also advised the guy to immediately seek spiritual deliverance because aside from this, they suspect the lady might have also done a lot of evil things which are yet to be uncovered.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Lady breaks up with boyfriend who gives her Ghc 40 daily; Says it’s too small