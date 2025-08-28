Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

The Nigerian lady who was dragged to court for allegedly receiving TNT from a guy but didn’t show up has finally spoken following the trending courtroom video showing that her being sued by the guy.

In a fresh self-made video, the lady explained that Emmanuel was someone she only met online and had never seen in person.

According to her, Emmanuel insisted she travel from Asaba to Abuja to meet him, despite her refusal.

She said:

“Before Emmanuel sent that money to me for transportation, I told him he should come over to my city.

He said no, that he cannot visit a woman. Out of the blue, this guy just sent me 50,000 naira (GHS 200) saying it was transport fare to come and see him. Where will 50,000 naira take me from Asaba to Abuja?”

The lady revealed that after she refused to show up, Emmanuel and his friends began threatening her over the money.

She aldo claimed that she later offered to refund it, but Emmanuel refused and instead got angry.

“What if I had gone there and something had happened to me? You people would still blame me. Women don’t insist on staying in one place; you people will still talk. What do you really want?” she asked in frustration.

She went on to allege that she eventually refunded him ?450,000 (GHS 3200) not just the ?50,000 being circulated online.

She also accused some people of secretly recording her despite a court order against filming the case.

