Lady who was filmed enjoying herself with a dog declared wanted by the police

The Nigerian police force has declared the slay queen who was filmed enjoying herself with a dog in a viral video that went rife about three days ago.

According to the national security department, bestiality is considered a crime in Nigeria therefore the lady is liable for arrest.

The lady’s wanted notice was first announced on the internet by the PRO of the Nigerian Police Force, Mr Muyiwa Adejobi who entreated other ladies to be careful of sharing such information on their internet because they wouldn’t be spared if the law catches up with them.

A part of Mr Muyiwa Adejobi post reads;

“I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in unnatural offences (including bestiality) and post same online.

We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these ladies. We need to fish them out please. Thanks.”

Below is a video of the lady, admitting that truly enjoyed herself with a dg to get paid for the service she rendered.

According to reports, some ladies are now being paid as huge as $5,000 by Dubai millionaires to have sex with their dogs.

It has now become a trend and more ladies have joined the long queue just to cash out and finance their luxury lifestyles.