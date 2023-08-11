Lady who went to chill with the “big boys” in the club found dead with her womb removed – Video

- Advertisement -

The tragic news of the untimely demise of a young Nigerian lady has left the community in shock and disbelief.



The tragic incident, which unfolded after a night of revelry has sent shockwaves through the local digital space igniting discussions about the safety of individuals and the dark undercurrents that sometimes accompany the nightlife scene.

The young lady, whose identity is yet to be disclosed reportedly went to the club to enjoy an evening of entertainment with a set of “big boys” last night.



However, the joyful night took a sinister turn as her lifeless body has been discovered early this morning lying beside a busy road.

A video capturing the heart-wrenching scene has since gone viral on social media.



As seen in the viral clip, eyewitnesses present at the scene can be seen expressing their sympathy and dismay at the tragic sight.



The circumstances surrounding her death remain shrouded in mystery, but a chilling allegation that has emerged confirms that her womb was removed, suggesting the possibility of ritualistic intentions.

The prevailing suspicion centres around the notion that the young lady may have fallen victim to a practice commonly referred to as “Sakawa” or ritual sacrifice.



This disturbing allegation implies that the group of “big boys” who were her companions for the evening could have been involved in her demise.

Watch the video below to know more…

