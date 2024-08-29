type here...
GhPageNewsLady who went viral after her boyfriend hired a chopper to propose...
News

Lady who went viral after her boyfriend hired a chopper to propose to her in style caught cheating

By Armani Brooklyn
Cheating

Two years ago, the internet was captivated by the romantic proposal of a man who took his love to new heights—literally.

In a series of viral photos, the couple was seen enjoying a luxurious helicopter ride, with the question “Will you marry me, Nadia?” artistically written on the beach below them.

The scene was nothing short of a fairy tale. After the helicopter gently landed, the man got down on one knee and asked the big question.

In that magical moment, Nadia said yes, and the world watched with delight, applauding what many saw as the ultimate romantic gesture.

However, it has now emerged that the relationship, which began with so much fanfare, has ended in heartbreak.

According to sources close to the couple, the once-loving pair have split after Nadia allegedly cheated on her fiancé.

The news has left fans stunned and disappointed. Social media, which had previously celebrated the couple’s engagement with admiration and envy, is now abuzz with mixed reactions.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Thursday, August 29, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
3.5mph
75 %
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
79 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways