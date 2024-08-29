Lady who went viral after her boyfriend hired a chopper to propose to her in style caught cheating

Two years ago, the internet was captivated by the romantic proposal of a man who took his love to new heights—literally.

In a series of viral photos, the couple was seen enjoying a luxurious helicopter ride, with the question “Will you marry me, Nadia?” artistically written on the beach below them.

The scene was nothing short of a fairy tale. After the helicopter gently landed, the man got down on one knee and asked the big question.

In that magical moment, Nadia said yes, and the world watched with delight, applauding what many saw as the ultimate romantic gesture.

However, it has now emerged that the relationship, which began with so much fanfare, has ended in heartbreak.

According to sources close to the couple, the once-loving pair have split after Nadia allegedly cheated on her fiancé.

The news has left fans stunned and disappointed. Social media, which had previously celebrated the couple’s engagement with admiration and envy, is now abuzz with mixed reactions.