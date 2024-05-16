Lady whose brother allegedly paid GHS 30K bribe to join the immigration runs from camp to the house to destroy boyfriend’s wedding

A disheartened brother has shared a very heart-touching story on social media that has received a ton of emotional responses from readers.

According to the man, he allegedly paid GHS 30K bribe for her sister to join the immigration service.

God been so God, his sister was enlisted into the security force and hence had to go to training for 6 months.

While he was still in camp, he heard that her boyfriend was marrying hence she ran home to destroy her lover’s union – Making the GHS 30k investment void.

Now, he wants to send his sister who has two kids with separate men away from his house but his mother says NO!

He’s now contemplating sacking his mother away from his house and needs honest opinions on this compassionate issue.