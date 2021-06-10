- Advertisement -

A woman with huge boobs brought a wedding reception at a standstill after she arrived at the venue.

The video available on social media sees the lady take center stage at the reception showing off her dance skills.

Guests at the wedding couldn’t take their eyes off as they stared at her dance her heart off.

A man who was also on the dance floor couldn’t control himself as he also stopped dancing just to watch the huge boobs of the lady.

Watch the video below:

Looks like the busty ladies are gradually taking the shine off the slim ladies during occasions.

Well, it’s a reception and that could be the place they might probably meet their better half so they always come prepared and fully loaded.