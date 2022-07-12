type here...
Lady’s fake butt falls out of place whiles busy on the dancefloor

By Qwame Benedict
Lady with Fake bum bum dancing
Fake bum bum
A viral photo on social media has got many people laughing their hearts out.

The lady in issue was wearing a short, well-fitting army green dress along with white sneakers when she arrived at the party.

On the dance floor, where other couples were also having a blast, she was dancing with a male as a group of observers watched from nearby.

She was smartly dressed, but only one thing seemed terribly off. The woman’s bum appeared to be artificially constructed.

Netizen upon seeing this questioned why she would want to wear a fake butt to an event like that.

    Source:Ghpage

