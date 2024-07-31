type here...
Lamine Yamal allegedly breaks up with his girlfriend after video showed her cheating

By Qwame Benedict
Barcelona and Spanish International Lamine Yamal has allegedly parted ways with his girlfriend after a video of her and another man found its way on social media.

The video showed Yamal’s girlfriend identified as Alex Padilla hanging out with some men and sitting on the lap of one of the men.

Alex was seen reclining on a man’s lap, but she quickly moved it away with her hand upon realizing she was filmed live.

Seeing the video, the Barcelona forward unfollowed her from social media and continued by officially breaking up with her.

Watch the video below:

