A landlord in Accra has taken the life of his tenant after a hot argument ensued between them. The wicked landlord butchered the tenant to death.

The unfortunate incident is said to have happened on Thursday night at Manhean in the Ga North Municipality of the Greater Accra Region

According to reports, the wife of the deceased who was speaking to Captain Smart on Angel 102.9 Fm on, July 17, 2020, narrated that the deceased husband complained after Kofi Abu, the landlord, had kicked their baby.

The widow revealed that the enraged husband asked the Landlord why he would do such a thing and that was how things got messy between them leading to a fight and death of the husband.

“Some neighbors who were around at the time separated the fight but the Landlord angrily walked into his room and came out with a machete with which he attacked my husband…,” the wife narrated in an interview with Captain Smart.

The Landlord is reported to have been arrested however, reports also have it that he has butchered his uncle before which creates suspicion that he may have a mental disorder.

Watch video below: