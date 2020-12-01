type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Landlord ejects tenant over refusal to vote NDC on December 7 (video)
Lifestyle

Landlord ejects tenant over refusal to vote NDC on December 7 (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Landlord ejects tenant over refusal to vote NDC on December 7 (video)
Landlord ejects tenant over refusal to vote NDC on December 7 (video)
- Advertisement -

A lot has happened today as the Special Voting continues in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

With just a few hours to end the special voting process, Ghpage has chanced on a sad video of a landlord ejecting a tenant for supporting NPP and refusing to vote for the NDC come December 7.

The tenant, a woman with kids who seemed to be an NPP fanatic despite the warnings her landlord made it clear still can’t denounce her party for anything.

The woman who seems to insist on voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was then dragged out of her rented room while the landlord drags her bags along.

The woman was heard in the video pleading with the landlord indicating to him that she was hurt and that evicting her from the house was not right because she has nowhere to go.

“I built this house with monies I made from the NDC so if you’ll not vote for the NDC pack your things and leave my house. I said vote for the NDC and if you won’t vote for the NDC then move out.” the landlord was heard saying.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops another prophecy ahead of the 2020 elections

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped a cryptic prophecy ahead of the coming 2020 election which is...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News