Landlord ejects tenant over refusal to vote NDC on December 7 (video)

A lot has happened today as the Special Voting continues in all the 275 constituencies across the country.

With just a few hours to end the special voting process, Ghpage has chanced on a sad video of a landlord ejecting a tenant for supporting NPP and refusing to vote for the NDC come December 7.

The tenant, a woman with kids who seemed to be an NPP fanatic despite the warnings her landlord made it clear still can’t denounce her party for anything.

The woman who seems to insist on voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was then dragged out of her rented room while the landlord drags her bags along.

The woman was heard in the video pleading with the landlord indicating to him that she was hurt and that evicting her from the house was not right because she has nowhere to go.

“I built this house with monies I made from the NDC so if you’ll not vote for the NDC pack your things and leave my house. I said vote for the NDC and if you won’t vote for the NDC then move out.” the landlord was heard saying.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;