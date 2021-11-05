Landlord locks tenants’ gate with live snake for not paying rent

- Advertisement -

An irate landlord has barricaded his apartment’s gate with a live snake after his tenants defaulted in paying their rent for September and October.

While the tenants were away at work, the Kenyan landlord identified as Samuel Kioko locked his tenants’ gate with a deadly reptile.

The snake which was wrapped around the gate failed to crawl away and prevented the tenants from entering their apartments.

In a picture sighted online, an average-sized green snake can be seen wrapped around the lock of an orange coloured gate.

The incident reportedly took place in the town of Kitui in Kenya and the tenants were taken aback when they returned home.

See picture below;