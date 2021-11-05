type here...
GhPageNewsLandlord locks tenants' gate with live snake for not paying rent
News

Landlord locks tenants’ gate with live snake for not paying rent

By Lizbeth Brown
Angry Landlord
- Advertisement -

An irate landlord has barricaded his apartment’s gate with a live snake after his tenants defaulted in paying their rent for September and October.

While the tenants were away at work, the Kenyan landlord identified as Samuel Kioko locked his tenants’ gate with a deadly reptile.

The snake which was wrapped around the gate failed to crawl away and prevented the tenants from entering their apartments.

In a picture sighted online, an average-sized green snake can be seen wrapped around the lock of an orange coloured gate.

The incident reportedly took place in the town of Kitui in Kenya and the tenants were taken aback when they returned home.

See picture below;

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 5, 2021
Accra
thunderstorm with light rain
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.8mph
40 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News