Landlord of LGBTQI office gives 1 week to LGBTQI chairman to vacate his apartment

The landlord of the LGBTQI office which is located at Kwabenya in Accra, Dr Daniel Asenso Gyambibi has given his tenant, Alex Donkor a director of the LGBTQI one week for him to pack out from his apartment.

According to the landlord Mr Gyambibi, his tenant Alex Donkoh has breached the tenancy agreement between them which has led to him evicting Alex Donkoh who hired the apartment 2 months ago.

Our checks have revealed the Landlord has already issued a cheque to the tenant summing to a 10 months rent advance.

It was divulged that Mr Alex Donkoh had apparently told the Landlord Mr Gyambibi before hiring the 5 bedroom apartment that he was going to use the facility for an NGO work which the landlord later found out that was untrue.

According to Mr Gyambibi it came to him as a huge shock when he saw that his building is used for illegal activities where it was shown on TV and on social media.

“I called the tenant and I asked him that I hear there’s is something going on in the house what is it and he said we had a small party in the house and it’s all over social media.”

“I said hold on, a party and its all-over social media, what do you mean by that? Then he started trying to be dodgy and actually I was really angry. So, when he realized I had more information than what he was telling me he confessed,” he told the media.