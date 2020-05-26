- Advertisement -

The Landlord who shot his tenant with Ak47 at Ofankor in the Greater Accra Region has finally detailed what really happened and where he got his guns.

Stephen Nana KanKam who was arrested for killing his tenant explained that he arrived in Ghana in 2000 and has never been involved in any criminal activity.

He also revealed that the guns found in his possession were given to him by a Ghanaian Police Officer at the Mamprobi police station called Mr. Kalani.

He disclosed that Mr. Kalani who is with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) gave him the guns after his house was robbed in 2008.

According to Stephen Nana Kankam, the guns were given to him for his protection against armed robbers and not for any bad purposes.

He also stated that he shot his tenant known as Benjamin Okyere in self-defence.

According to reports, Stephen Nana Kankam shot Benjamin Okyere who is an upcoming musician for failing to vacate his house.

After his arrest, the youth of Ofankor who were angered by this wicked act set Stephen Nana Kankam’s house on fire.

He is currently in police custody and will appear before the court on 8th June 2020.