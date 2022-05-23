Lands Commission breaks silence on Sir John’s Achimota forest land

- Advertisement -

The Lands Commission has said there are no records to show that the late Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, owned lands in the Achimota forest.

Speaking to the media on Monday, the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, James Dadson, said:

“There is nothing in our records concerning that. What you read is what I have read. We don’t have anything recorded here for Sir John as far as our records are concerned.”

It follows a public outcry over the publication of Sir John’s last will, in which he distributed the lands to his relatives and loved ones, among other enormous sums of money.

Meanwhile, flooding has ruined hundreds of documents, laptops, and scanners at the Lands Commission’s Head Office in Cantonments, Accra.

After Saturday night’s downpour, the basement of the new building was extensively flooded, flooding the Records Room, Files Room, and I.T. Unit, which are all located in the basement.

