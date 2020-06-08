Lapaz fraudster caught selling ‘Yam’ as iPhone confesses on live video

- Advertisement -

A young guy (name unknown) has been busted for an iPhone fraud by one of his victims. The guy was caught by his victim just a day after selling a fake phone to him as iPhone X.

After he was busted they made him narrate his trade tricks and how long he’s been in the Mobile phone fraud business.

The angry victim made him to detail how he goes about in swapping phones without being noticed by anyone.

Narrating how he does it, the unknown Lapaz fraud boy said they have two phones (an original phone and a fake phone) at their possession each time they go to the market in search for someone to buy a phone.

He went on to reveal that most of the time they showcase the original phone on the Tonaton app, add a working telephone number then wait for a call from anyone who may wish to buy that particular phone from them.

He added that when an interested client calls and shows up to buy the phone, they (himself and other partners in the defrauding business) then meet that particular person at a specified location and swiftly swap the original with the fake at the clients blind spot then flee with the money after that.

The fraudster said he was introduced to this ‘defrauding business’ by a friend.