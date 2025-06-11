type here...
News

Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

By Armani Brooklyn
Yaa Baby

Ghanaian social media personality Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby, popularly known as Shuga.

The socialite and his two friends, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, were reportedly taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after the unfortunate incident at Seker in Yeji, the capital of the Pru East District of the Bono East Region in Ghana.

Multiple reports indicated that GH Kobby accidentally shot his girlfriend in the left arm after he retrieved a gun from his luxurious car to fire warning shots in the air.

He reportedly rushed the lady to St. Martin’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving

The social media personality, Philipa, and the other two men had travelled to a local community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II’s funeral rites before the unfortunate shooting incident happened.

READ ALSO: Photos of Yaa Baby

Yaa Baby

In an interaction with some media personnel, an alleged Assemblyman shared that the couple and the other two male associates had visited a house and were spotted enjoying a meal and having drinks.

Kobby reportedly then went to his car to retrieve the gun and began loading it with bullets. He noted that a bystander questioned him about his decision to pull out a gun while they were peacefully eating before hearing a loud gunshot, which eventually claimed Philipa’s life.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon


Reports indicated that the police retrieved an assault rifle from GH Kobby’s car and had begun investigations into the shooting incident. The late Philipa’s remains have also been deposited at the morgue.

READ ALSO: TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death

@yaababe611

?

? original sound – Aduanaba Kofi antwi
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Ohenei Adazoa

Oheneni Adazoa speaks out on Yaa Baby’s tragic death

Effiduase

Effiduase: Tipper Truck losses control and crashes into Funeral attendees

GhPageNews

TODAY

Thursday, June 12, 2025
28.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker GhKobby shoots his girlfriend YaaBaby to death

Yaa Baby and GHKobby

Video of Yaa Baby flaunting the gun which was later used to kill her by her boyfriend

Baby Yaa

Husband returns from work to find wife in bed with another man

Cheating wife

Guy shares baby mama’s cheating videos with 7 different men

Baby Mama

Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

Yaa Baby
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways