Last TikTok post of Yaa Baby

Ghanaian social media personality Hayford Boateng, popularly known as GH Kobby, has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend, Philipa Yaa Baby, popularly known as Shuga.

The socialite and his two friends, Kojo Emmanuel and Michael Kabutey, were reportedly taken into police custody on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, after the unfortunate incident at Seker in Yeji, the capital of the Pru East District of the Bono East Region in Ghana.

Multiple reports indicated that GH Kobby accidentally shot his girlfriend in the left arm after he retrieved a gun from his luxurious car to fire warning shots in the air.

He reportedly rushed the lady to St. Martin’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving

The social media personality, Philipa, and the other two men had travelled to a local community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II’s funeral rites before the unfortunate shooting incident happened.

In an interaction with some media personnel, an alleged Assemblyman shared that the couple and the other two male associates had visited a house and were spotted enjoying a meal and having drinks.

Kobby reportedly then went to his car to retrieve the gun and began loading it with bullets. He noted that a bystander questioned him about his decision to pull out a gun while they were peacefully eating before hearing a loud gunshot, which eventually claimed Philipa’s life.



Reports indicated that the police retrieved an assault rifle from GH Kobby’s car and had begun investigations into the shooting incident. The late Philipa’s remains have also been deposited at the morgue.

