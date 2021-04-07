Last video of Ishmael Mensah having fun with two other friends before his death pops up

In a video chanced on by our outfit sees the late little Ishmael Mensah happily jamming to Ghanaian Dancehall and Afrobeats artist, Larusso’s ‘Killy Killy’ song together with his two other friends.

The young and handsome child from the footage which according to sources say is his last video is seen having a good time as his face was beaming with smiles whiles dancing to the song as it played at the back.

Watch the video beow;

The news making headlines across all news portals in Ghana is the gruesome murder of Ishmael in Kasoa by two teenagers, Felix Nyarko, 15 years old and 18-year-old Nicholas Kini.

Since the news broke on Saturday 3rd April 2021, myriad Ghanaians have reacted to this sad development. The news of the murder of the young boy has brought tears to the eyes of all.

Full Story of the murder below

In an updated information, the two teenage boys who carried out the barbarous act were arraigned before the court and have been remanded into police custody for two weeks. They will be brought back to the court on 20th April 2021.

One of the two youngsters will be retained at the Kasoa police station and the remaining boy will be kept at Budumburam police station for the span of the remand.

Felix Nyarko who is a minor will be adjudicated at the juvenile court whiles Nicholas Kini, 18, will be tried at the Ofankor District Court.

It’s very sad how Ishmael’s life has been cut short in such a gruesome manner. May his soul rest in peace.

Ah! such a cruel world we live in… the greed for money is too high..