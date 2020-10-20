News of the tragic death of a young and beautiful lady identified as Esther Owusu Ansah left Ghanaians shocked.

Esther was involved in a gruesome accident on the Cape Coast-Accra highway when she was returning from a friends funeral.

The former student of the Mfansteman Senior High School lost her life, leaving her family devastated.

Well, GhPage.com has sighted the last video of Esther Owusu Ansah with her mother before her death.

The heartbreaking video which has gone viral on social media saw Esther telling her mother she will be back after praying together.

Esther told her mum how grateful she is to have a prayerful mother and also kissed her goodbye.

See the video below;

Esther also happened to be the childhood best friend of Kumawood actress and television presenter Benedicta Gafah.