Last video of Leticia and mother before her death

Few days ago, social media was left in a state of shock following the death of a final year student of Miracle Senior High School, Leticia Kyere Pinaman.

Leticia allegedly committed suicide in the school’s dining hall after leaving a sad note which read; “There is so much sorrow and pain in my heart”.

Well, GhPage has chanced upon the last video of Leticia and her family before her painful death.

Leticia Pinaman was seen in the company of her mother and sisters, having a relaxed family time.

The deceased was seen beaming with smiles as she interacted heartily with her mother and siblings.

However, Leticia’s mother is suspecting foul play in regards to the circumstances following the death of her daughter.

She believes her daughter was murdered but didn’t commit suicide as reported by the school authorities.

Also, Mr William Kyere who is the father of the deceased has vowed not to bury her daughter until the mystery surrounding her death is unravelled.