Last video of Efia Odo before her arrest surfaces

By Qwame Benedict
Efia Odo and campaigners
Social media users are aggrieved following the arrest of actress of Efia Odo and some fourteen other people at the forecourt of the High Court earlier today.

According to information we picked up from some people who were at the venue, Efia Odo together with the others had gone to the court to witness the final ruling between #fixthecountry campaigners and the Ghana Police service.

In a video available, Efia Odo was seen standing together with some members at the gate of the court shouting “We will demonstrate”.

Watch the video below:

Shortly after this video, the police picked them up into two pickup cars to a yet-to-be-known police station to be detained.

Watch the video below:

We are still following the story.

Friday, June 25, 2021
Accra
