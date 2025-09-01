type here...
News

Last video Osanju shared on TikTok before he died 10 hours later

By Armani Brooklyn
Osanju

A few hours ago, award-winning Ghanaian TikToker Osanju was confirmed dead.

According to close friends, Osanju went to bed on Sunday, 31 August, and never woke up.

Before his passing, Osanju shared a video discussing the Spanish La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

READ ALSO: TikToker Osanju passes away

Osanju Dies

In the video, Osanju lamented over his team’s performance but looked otherwise healthy and energetic.

The sudden news of his death, coming so soon after his last post, has left fans and social media users in shock.

The official cause of death is yet to be confirmed, though it is believed Osanju was battling a blood-related illness, suspected to be leukaemia.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians mourn Osanju’s passing

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Osanju Dies

Ghanaians mourn Osanju’s passing

TikToker Osanju passes away

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, September 1, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Osanju passes away

Just In: Nana Agradaa’s lawyer is dead

Ghanaians call for the sack and arrest of UCC student Blaq Mhizper

Guy crying in between two ladies

Female students allegedly set to drag Blaq Mhizper to court

Blaq Mhizper

He became stiff and could not talk- Obolo reveals cause of Osanju’s death

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways