Last video Osanju shared on TikTok before he died 10 hours later

A few hours ago, award-winning Ghanaian TikToker Osanju was confirmed dead.

According to close friends, Osanju went to bed on Sunday, 31 August, and never woke up.

Before his passing, Osanju shared a video discussing the Spanish La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

READ ALSO: TikToker Osanju passes away

In the video, Osanju lamented over his team’s performance but looked otherwise healthy and energetic.

The sudden news of his death, coming so soon after his last post, has left fans and social media users in shock.

The official cause of death is yet to be confirmed, though it is believed Osanju was battling a blood-related illness, suspected to be leukaemia.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians mourn Osanju’s passing