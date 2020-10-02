type here...
Last video of Ray Styles before his death will break your heart

By Lizbeth Brown
Ray Styles
Ghanaians have really been saddened by the death of popular artist, Ray Styles of Penciled Celebrities.

Ray Styles died on 1st October 2020 at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India where he underwent surgery after battling liver cancer for several months.

The last video of the young talented artist before his demise has surfaced online and it will break your heart.

In the video, Ray Styles extended his appreciation to Ghanaians for contributing towards his surgery.

The artist who was finding it difficult to talk while gasping for air stated how grateful he was for the love he has received.

“I know you donated out of love and you want to see me come back again to continue the good works God started with me.

I am running out of breath. Thank you, thank you, thank you. God bless you all, I love you all”, Ray styles sadly said.

Watch the video below;

A Go-Fund-Me account was created for the artist to solicit for funds for his surgery in India.

He needed an amount of £40,000 to undergo surgery. Many Ghanaians contributed including the First lady, Rebecca Akufo Addo.

May his soul Rest in Perfect Peace.

Source:Ghpage

