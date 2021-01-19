Last video of slay queen Ama Broni before her death

- Advertisement -

The last video shared on social media by slay queen Ama Broni prior to her death has garnered lots of conversation on social media.

Currently at the top of all social media trend lists is the sad story of a slay queen named Akwatia Ama Broni’s ill-timed death over the weekend.

The popular slay queen met her strange death at a street carnival in the Budunburam Refugee Camp near Kasoa.

At the carnival, Ama Broni believed to be in her 20s, mounted the stage and twerked her backside off.

Her erotic dance roused some guys who pounced on her and harassed her by touching her melons and inserting their fingers into her vajayjay.

According to reports from the carnival, her failed attempt at escaping from these men led to her falling off the stage and landing with her head to the ground.

Afterwards, her lifeless body has been taken to an unnamed morgue in Kasoa awaiting autopsy.

Meanwhile, her last video before her demise has also gone viral on social media, and she was at her seductive best in it.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Last video of slay queen Akwatia Ama Broni before her ill-timed death pic.twitter.com/BGTA6ZOF92 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 19, 2021

From the video, she advertised for the street carnival where she took her last breath.