Last video of Zimbabwean businessman Gimbini hours before his death
Last video of Zimbabwean businessman Gimbini hours before his death

By Mr. Tabernacle
Zimbabwean businessman Gimbini
Our outfit has chanced on the last video of Genius Kadungure aka Ginimbi, a Zimbabwean socialite and businessman hours before his sudden and painful death.

In the first part of the video sighted, Ginimbi is seen preparing for the night party he attended with his 3 other friends. Dressed like a rich man indeed, the socialite was full of joy as he entered his Roll Royce.

Another phase in the same footage captured the very moment he was partying hard at the Club Dreams in the Capital. He was all over the place popping champagne amidst dancing.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

The final part of the 5 mins 11 secs long video got everyone teary. It shows the time the Roll Royce collided with a blue Honda Fit along the Borrowdale road in Harare and later caught up in flames, burning to ashes.

Born on 10 October 1984 in Domboshava in a family of four, Ginimbi was reproted dead last Sunday after involving in a fatal accident together with his 3 friends namely, Karim, Alichia and Mimie.

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

