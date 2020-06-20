Last words of Nana Agyei Sikapa will break you down (VIDEO)

Yesterday, the news went viral that Despite Media Group has once again lost one of its great news presenters in the person of Nana Agyei Sikapa weeks after Kwadwo Wiafe passed on.

A report from his employers revealed that he passed on yesterday afternoon after battling with a sickness for a long time.

The report reads: “It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Nana Agyei Sikapa of Peace FM. He passed away this afternoon after a long and difficult illness. Nana Agyei Sikapa was the host of ‘Wogyedie ne sen’, ‘Wo bu be aa’ and ‘Tete’ on Peace FM.“

Fadda Dickson who is the Managing Director of UTV in reacting to the death of his late employee shared a video of his last words on the radio which has broken the hearts of many.

