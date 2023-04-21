type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLast words of Maa Adwoa before she was shot and killed by...
News

Last words of Maa Adwoa before she was shot and killed by her police inspector boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Last words of Maa Adwoa before she was shot and killed by her police inspector boyfriend
- Advertisement -

According to confirmed reports, the police officer boyfriend fired five times at close range which resulted in the death of the woman, identified as 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

READ ALSO: He’s a married police inspector with kids – Details about the man who shot Maa Adwoa 5 times to death surfaces

The police inspector whose name and other details are yet to be uncovered identified reportedly jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle – commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and bolted.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Maa Adwoa was later rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday night [April 20, 2023] around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

READ ALSO: CCTV footage shows how Police officer boyfriend kissed Maa Adwoa before shooting her 5 times to death

Speaking in an interview with Gh Page, Maa Adwoa’s uncle revealed how the police inspector first kissed his niece before shooting her to death.

As narrated by the uncle, Maa Adwoa begged her police inspector boyfriend not to kill her but he refused and proceeded to commit the heinous crime.

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle] to run away.

“Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him”

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Video of the lifeless body of beautiful lady shot dead by boyfriend in Kumasi surfaces

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 21, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    3.8mph
    20 %
    Fri
    84 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News