The heart-wrenching death of Maa Adwoa, an affable mother of one who was shot 5 times to death by her police officer boyfriend has been trending on social media since morning.

According to confirmed reports, the police officer boyfriend fired five times at close range which resulted in the death of the woman, identified as 26-year-old Victoria Dapaa, popularly known as Maa Adwoa.

The police inspector whose name and other details are yet to be uncovered identified reportedly jumped into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle – commonly referred to as Pragya in Ghana] and bolted.

Maa Adwoa was later rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident happened around 10 pm on Thursday night [April 20, 2023] around Dufie Towers behind Aseda House.

Speaking in an interview with Gh Page, Maa Adwoa’s uncle revealed how the police inspector first kissed his niece before shooting her to death.

As narrated by the uncle, Maa Adwoa begged her police inspector boyfriend not to kill her but he refused and proceeded to commit the heinous crime.

“After the first two shots, she was pleading with the guy to stop and he added three more shots before jumping into a rickshaw [a light two-wheeled passenger vehicle] to run away.

“Because he was holding a gun, we could not attempt to arrest him”

