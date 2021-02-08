Last words of stabbed Cape Coast artiste Unruly Gully Grank before his death

The music lovers in Cape Coast last week got a shock of their lives when on of their darling dancehall musician identified as Unruly Gully Grank real name Aikins was stabbed to death by an unknown person.

As it stands now, there are speculations that he was stabbed because of his beef with another dancehall artiste in the town who has been identified as Kahpun.

Reports suggested that the two of them had a banter on social media only to be stabbed later and they believe Kahpun is the chief suspect in this case.

Per the reports, Unruly Grank and Kahpun met at Cape Coast Castle for their battle but a serious chaos set in which resulted in the bad news.

Well, a quick look on Unruly Gully Grank social media timeline shows his last words which suggested he was having a beef with Kaphun.

See screenshot of his last words below:

His last words was asking netizens on social media users to google his name amd read the results for themselves.