Last words of YEA boss before assaulting girlfriend to death

By Qwame Benedict
Last words of YEA boss before assaulting girlfriend to death
Philip and Elizabeth
The family of Elizabeth Yesutor and the Volta region are still mourning her sudden death after she was assaulted by her boyfriend Philip Caezar Kumah.

This sad news comes as a surprise to many people who never thought Philip who is the deputy boss of the Youth Employment Agency in the district would do such a thing.

Narration from both sides has made it clear that the two were having problems in their relationship.

A check on Philip’s social media page shows that he complained and compared his current relationship with that of his ex.

He posted: “You will think you have found someone better only to realise its section B of your Ex. Worst than section A ??”

Source:Ghpage

