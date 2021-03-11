Last words of YEA boss before assaulting girlfriend to death

- Advertisement -

The family of Elizabeth Yesutor and the Volta region are still mourning her sudden death after she was assaulted by her boyfriend Philip Caezar Kumah.

This sad news comes as a surprise to many people who never thought Philip who is the deputy boss of the Youth Employment Agency in the district would do such a thing.

Narration from both sides has made it clear that the two were having problems in their relationship.

A check on Philip’s social media page shows that he complained and compared his current relationship with that of his ex.

He posted: “You will think you have found someone better only to realise its section B of your Ex. Worst than section A ??”

