Efia Odo sparks debate amongst men and women on sex duration

Actress and television personality Efia Odo has shared her relationship deal breakers, revealing certain red flags in men.

According to her, one major red flag is a partner who cannot sustain intimacy for more than an hour.

Efia Odo expressed her blunt opinion during a recent episode of the podcast “Rant, Bants, and Confessions.”

In the discussion, she highlighted that men who can only maintain intimacy for 40 minutes or less are a significant concern for her.

She stressed her preference for partners who can last at least an hour or longer in bed.

Additionally, Efia Odo pointed out that a man still living with his parents by the age of 30 is another red flag for her.

She values personal space and the freedom to feel comfortable, such as wearing lingerie at home, something she believes would be limited if her partner lives with his family.

-- AD --

“A guy who only lasts 40 minutes in bed is a red flag. I need it to last a good hour or more. The first 10 minutes is for flirting.

Also, any guy who lives with his parents at 30 is a red flag. Guys from Tema are big red flags,” Efia Odo stated.