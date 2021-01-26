The late J.J Rawlings stopped a group of military men from killing Kweku Baako after he called him a bastard

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ria Hosiefe has revealed that the late former President Jerry John Rawlings intercepted the assassination of renowned journalist Kweku Baako.

Kweku Baako was one of the antagonists of Rawlings’ military regime but the same man he was vilifying prevented some military officers from killing him back in the day.

Historically, Rawlings and Kweku Baako never saw eye to eye as the former even had the seasoned journalist along with another ace journalist, Haruna Atta of The Weekend Statesman detained for months sometime in 1998.

However, former military man, Riad Hosiefe disclosed in an interview on Asempa FM that during Rawlings’ regime, Kweku Baako referring to the late former President’s unknown Scottish dad, called him as a bastard.

Kweku’s statement enraged some of Rawlings’ military friends who planned to eliminate the seasoned journalist but the latter intervened.