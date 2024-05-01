Late Mohbad’s wife secretly conducts 2 DNA tests on their son and hiding the results

A post from @gossipmilltv on Instagram alleges that the late singer MohBad’s wife has secretly conducted two DNA tests on their son and is withholding the results due to their shocking nature.

According to the post, an insider disclosed that Wunmi, MohBad’s wife, sought assistance from a Nollywood actress to conduct the tests.

They initially did the first test and, uncertain of the results, proceeded to conduct a second one.

The insider mentioned that MohBad’s father has been insistent on a DNA test due to suspicions regarding the child’s paternity. The second DNA test was reportedly conducted recently.

This revelation has sparked curiosity, with many questioning why the results of the DNA tests have not been publicly disclosed by Wunmi or the actress involved.

The secrecy surrounding the test results has led to speculation and criticism, as people wonder why they would keep such important information hidden while facing public scrutiny.