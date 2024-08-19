On September 14, 2024, in Accra, the last funeral ceremonies for Nhyira Marfo Okyere, a musician with the Ghanaian band Team Eternity Ghana, will take place.

This was revealed during the one-week observation service, by one Mr. Eric Mante, the uncle of the deceased musician.

To the shock of many who gathered at the one-week observation, none of the members of her music group or other gospel musicians were seen at the event.

The late singer’s family and friends attended the solemn observation service, which was held at the late singer’s mother’s home in Madina, Accra.

The God’s Tabernacle of Praise Ministry in Madina will host the last funeral ceremonies for Nhyira, as she is lovingly known.

The God’s Tabernacle of Praise Choir, of which Nhyira Marfo Okyere was a member was present to perform a few Christian songs at the observation.

Following late singer’s death on August 7, 2024, netizens questioned what might have killed her with some people suggesting that she may have died from food poisoning.

Her family and Team Ethernity were quick to release a statement denying the rumours and asked the world to give them some privacy during these difficult times.

Nhyira Marfo Okyere was the youngest of four siblings, and a book of condolences has been opened in her memory.