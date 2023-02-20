type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsLatest: New earthquake hits Turkey weeks after first deadly quake
News

Latest: New earthquake hits Turkey weeks after first deadly quake

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has struck southern Turkey, weeks after a deadly quake devastated the region.

A shallow magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the Turkey-Syria border region after it was devastated earlier this month by temblors that killed tens of thousands of people.

Monday’s aftershock in Turkey’s Hatay province was at a depth of 2km (1.2 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake hit the town of Defne at 8:04pm (17:04 GMT) and was strongly felt in the cities of Antakya and Adana, 200km (300 miles) to the north.

A second magnitude 5.8 centred in the Samandag district of Hatay shook the region several minutes later, Turkey’s disaster management agency said.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said the temblors were felt in Syria, Jordan, Israel and Egypt.

Hatay province is on the Mediterranean Sea and the disaster agency said the sea level could rise by 50cm (20 inches), warning people to stay away from the coast.

Syria’s state news agency, SANA, reported six people were injured in Aleppo from falling debris, while the mayor of Hatay said a number of buildings have collapsed, trapping people inside.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 20, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    70 %
    2.9mph
    29 %
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News