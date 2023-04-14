type here...
Latest photos of KiDi looking slim raise concerns as Ghanaians get worried for the musician

By Mr. Tabernacle
KiDi broken heart
KiDi in the latest developments has announced his comeback to creating music and performing for his fans shortly after he took ill for months.

The Sugar Daddy as a result of a health challenge took a break from music and cancelled his GoldenBoy North American tour hence postponing it to a different date.

READ ALSO: Where is KiDi? – Here’s the latest on the singer’s health as rumours of him being down with STROKE heighten

This gave rise to depressing rumours that have taken over social media trends alleging that KiDi is down with a stroke.

Well, KiDi has shot down claims as he has disclosed that he never was down with stroke as it has spread across.

READ ALSO: “I was not down with stroke” – KiDi finally speaks after months of going off social media

The singer in a recent post broadcasting his recovery shared a video of himself at the seaside sipping some coffee shirtless.

Netizens who have chanced on his video have expressed worry. They say the old KiDi (that is before he took ill) and the new KiDi ( after the break) look different.

They say the latest video of the Lynx Entertainment signee is rather disturbing as he looks slim and pale, unlike the healthy KiDi they knew.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO AND COMPARE FOR YOURSELF

    Source:GHPAGE

