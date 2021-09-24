- Advertisement -

The latest photos of Ghanaian investment banker who serves as the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in the cabinet of Nana Akufo-Addo, Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta has raised concerns on social media.

Recall, about five months ago, Ken Ofori-Atta was rushed to the USA for medication, in what the official account reported as a treatment for complications from an alleged COVID-19 infection.

After his return from his medical check-up from overseas, his facial outlook – the normal one we know of him- has changed. His recent images with the president have made many so concerned.

Comparing his old self (photos) to his now (this is per the photos making rounds), his now face seems swollen and his cheeks had ballooned. His current face makes it difficult for him to be easily identified unless closely looked at.

OLD PHOTO OF THE NPP MAN BELOW:

TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT THE RECENT PHOTOS OF KEN OFORI ATTAH; IS HE ON A TRANSPLANT?

See some social media reactions after the photos went viral;