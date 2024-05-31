Latest Photos of Veteran Actor Emmanuel Armah Breaks Heart – CHECK OUT

A recent video of veteran actor Emmanuel Armah has touched many hearts, revealing his current health condition.

The video was shared by actress Beverly Afaglo, who visited him to commemorate her birthday.

During her visit, Beverly received a warm welcome from Emmanuel Armah’s family, who were grateful that the actor had not been forgotten despite his years of inactivity in the Ghanaian movie industry.

Emmanuel Armah was once a sought-after actor during the Ghallywood era, known for his exceptional ability to bring his roles to life. However, in 2018, Mr. Armah suffered a stroke that left him bedridden.