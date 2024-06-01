type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentLatest Photos of Veteran Nollywood Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Raises Health Concerns
Entertainment

Latest Photos of Veteran Nollywood Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Raises Health Concerns

By Mr. Tabernacle

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has sparked health concerns after a recent event appearance, looking frail with a significant weight change.

Fans are worried about Ngozi Ezeonu’s health following her recent public appearance.

An online photo shows her looking noticeably thinner, causing health concerns among her followers.

In recent weeks, the actress has mourned the untimely deaths of some colleagues, lamenting the short lives of good people.

A photo of Ngozi Ezeonu at an event shows her smiling and posing with unidentified individuals.

The photo reveals a thin Ngozi Ezeonu, contrasting her usual plump figure, prompting fan concerns.

Some fans attribute her weight loss to old age, while others suspect health issues.

Many fans are debating whether her appearance is due to aging or underlying health conditions.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Saturday, June 1, 2024
Accra
moderate rain
82.2 ° F
82.2 °
82.2 °
78 %
1.8mph
84 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways