Latest Photos of Veteran Nollywood Actress Ngozi Ezeonu Raises Health Concerns

Veteran Nollywood actress Ngozi Ezeonu has sparked health concerns after a recent event appearance, looking frail with a significant weight change.

In recent weeks, the actress has mourned the untimely deaths of some colleagues, lamenting the short lives of good people.

A photo of Ngozi Ezeonu at an event shows her smiling and posing with unidentified individuals.

Some fans attribute her weight loss to old age, while others suspect health issues.

