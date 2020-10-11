Lavish video of Kennedy Osei’s birthday party surfaces

Yesterday, the son of millionaire Kwame Despite Kennedy Osei turned a year older and used the opportunity to organise a small but lavish birthday party in his mansion for some family and friends.

In celebration of his birthday, Kennedy who is the General Manager of his father’s Despite Media group held a mini party.

A video from the mini celebration shows Kennedy Osei inside his house with some other people.

A smiling Kennedy is seen sitting on a sofa while a decorative balloon with the inscription ‘happen birthday’ boldly written on it sits on a table in front of him.

Later, Kennedy was spotted holding the ballon and still smiling. The video then shows the birthday cake with his name written on it.

Watch the video below:

Birthday party of Kennedy Osei pic.twitter.com/cq2DXWq0DG — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 11, 2020

Earlier in the day, his wife Tracey Ameyaw posted a lovely message to him on social media alongside sharing a photo of their good moments together.