Law student dies after consuming cannabis-toffee

Damilola Olakanmi, a 23-year-old Nigerian law student in the United Kingdom, died after swallowing cannabis sweets she and a companion purchased online.

Olakanmi, who lives with her mother in Ilford, east London, was said to have purchased the ‘gummies’ using a messaging app and had them delivered to her home, where she became ill last Tuesday.

According to the Mirror UK, Olakanmi and her friend, 21, both became ill after eating the sweets.’

Her friend escaped, but she died, according to the article.

Olakanmi is her mother’s sole child, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Leon Brown, 37, has been arrested and charged with possessing with the purpose to supply a psychoactive substance, being concerned in the supply of synthetic cannabis, and possessing with intent to supply a Class B synthetic cannabinoid.