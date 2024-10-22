Laws In Ghana Only Apply On The Poor- Kwabena Kwabena

Ace Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena has waded into the popular East Legon accident.

Speaking during an interview on Adom TV, Kwabena Kwabena expressed disappointment in the police and lawmakers in Ghana.

The “Adult” music claims after some time now, he has realized that laws in Ghana only apply to the poor or weak people.

According to him, under normal circumstances, the Prophet Salifu Amoako’s son is not supposed to be driving, however, because of his wealth, he drives carelessly and posts on social media.

Kwabena Kwabena claims the police have been seeing such videos but turn a blind eye to them because of wealth, meanwhile, when it comes to the poor or weak, the police work so hard.

“We must make sure juveniles are not driving, and the video the young man posted driving was all over his social media, meanwhile we have the police department responsible for monitoring what happens on social media. This indicates that the laws in the country only work on the weak and poor”, he said.

Adding that “This is a situation from which we can all learn from, rather than mock the family. It can happen to anyone so we must work to prevent such tragedies in the future”.